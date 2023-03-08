LIVE UPDATES
Stock futures are flat as Wall Street weighs likelihood of higher rate hikes: Live updates
U.S. stock futures were flat on Wednesday night as traders processed fresh job market data and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 6 points, or 0.02%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped by 0.01% and 0.03%, respectively.
During the regular session, the Dow dipped 58.06 points, or 0.18%, marking its second negative session in a row. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 rose 0.14% and 0.40%, respectively.
These mixed results came after new numbers on the job market led investors to believe that higher rate hikes are more likely. Stronger-than-expected private payrolls numbers for February reaffirmed the strength of the economy. Powell reiterated his warning message to lawmakers that the central bank may raise interest rates higher than previously anticipated. However, he emphasized that no decision has been made yet regarding the March meeting.
"The market is finally coming to the realization that elevated interest rates are here to stay and the idea of a Fed pivot anytime soon is wishful thinking," Main Street Research's chief investment officer James Demmert said on Thursday.
"The global economy is more resilient than many realized, which will make inflation stickier and is extending central bankers' terminal rate target. Inflation has come down but is nowhere near the Fed's 2% target, so there is much work to be done given the stubborn strength of the economy and wage inflation," he added.
BJ's Wholesale and JD.com are set to report earnings Thursday. Investors will be also looking at the jobless claims report, which is due at 8:30 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr is also scheduled to speak on cryptocurrencies.
Historic yield curve inversion may be reflecting high inflation
The yield curve between the 2-year and the 10-year Treasurys became even more sharply inverted on Wednesday, but it may be a sign of inflation rather than a recession warning.
At one point, the spread between the 2-year and 10-year yields was negative by as much as 111 basis points – the widest it has been dating back to 1981.
Though this is normally a harbinger of an impending recession, some strategists are saying that this time, the sharp inversion of the yield curve is reflective of high inflation.
"The [inversion] means we're facing much higher inflation than expected, and the fact the Fed has to go to a much higher terminal rate than was previously hoped for," said Andrzej Skiba, head of U.S. fixed income at RBC Global Asset Management. "At the same time, the U.S. economy is doing fine. The current shape of the yield curve tells you more about sticky inflation."
Comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell earlier this week spurred the widening of the spread between the 2-year and the 10-year yields.
-Darla Mercado, Patti Domm
Bullishness grew to 45.2% in latest Investors Intelligence weekly survey
Bullishness among surveyed financial newsletter editors grew to 45.2% in the latest week — near the 13-month high of 48.6% reached in early February —from 38.4% the week before, according to Investors Intelligence.
Bearish opinion about the outlook for stocks declined to 24.7% from 28.8% the prior week, while those believing the market's headed for a correction fell to 30.1% from 32.8%.
The so-called "bull-bear spread," or the difference in the percentage of bulls versus the number of bears, "expanded signifcantly," to 20.5 points from 9.6 points — the 16th week in a row the spread was positive (dating back roughly to the October 2022 stock market lows.)
The latest reading is, again, close to the 13-month high spread of 22.9 points reached in early February. "Spreads around +20% are not yet suggestive of major market tops," Investors Intelligence said.
Investor sentiment surveys are contrarian indicators. When bullishness is rampant it means most investors are already committed to stocks and, because there's little fire power left on the sidelines to come into the market, risk is higher, too. Conversely, when bearishness is rife, it means there's less risk of prices falling further as most investors have already sold.
— Scott Schnipper
Stocks making the biggest moves in extended trading
Uber — The ride-sharing platform's shares gained 2.5% after Bloomberg reported that the company is weighing a potential spinoff of its freight logistics unit.
Silvergate Capital — Shares slid 36% after the company announced it will wind down operations and liquidate Silvergate Bank. The news comes about a week after the bank warned it may not be able to continue operating and follows a series of financial challenges and government investigations in the aftermath of the collapse of FTX, which was a customer of the bank.
MongoDB — Shares of the database platform provider fell 8% after the bell. MongoDB offered weak guidance on revenue, but posted beats on the top and bottom lines for the fourth quarter.
— Hakyung Kim
U.S. stock futures are flat on Wednesday
U.S. stock futures opened flat on Wednesday night.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 12 points, or 0.04%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures edged up 0.04% and 0.01%, respectively.
— Hakyung Kim