Biden budget calls for 'protecting and strengthening' Social Security

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks about his budget for fiscal year 2024 at the Finishing Trades Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 9, 2023.

Days after introducing a new plan to shore up Medicare, President Joe Biden called for "protecting and strengthening" Social Security with the introduction of his fiscal 2024 budget on Thursday.

With the budget, the president reaffirmed his intentions to reject any proposed cuts to Social Security or Medicare. It also confirmed he plans to work with Congress to strengthen the programs.

His statement stopped short, however, of proposing a specific plan to restore Social Security's trust funds.

Lawmakers are discussing ways to shore up the program, which may not be able to pay full benefits as soon as 2033, according to a recent analysis from the Congressional Budget Office.

Among the options on the table are raising the full retirement age from 67 to 70. Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., have also led a plan that would make income over $250,000 subject to Social Security taxes.

However, Biden's budget reaffirms his intentions that "no one earning less than $400,000 per year will pay a penny in new taxes."

At the same time, the budget also indicates that the administration "looks forward to working with Congress to responsibly strengthen Social Security by ensuring high-income individuals pay their fair share."

Biden has proposed raising Medicare taxes to 5%, from 3.8%, for both earned and unearned income over $400,000. The changes are aimed at shoring up Medicare's funds for at least 25 years.