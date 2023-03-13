LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets fall as U.S. regulators seek to stem risk from Silicon Valley Bank
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets traded lower on Monday, as U.S. regulators announced plans to backstop both depositors and financial institutions associated with Silicon Valley Bank, seen as a move to stem further systemic risk.
Silicon Valley Bank last week was shuttered by regulators, after customers withdrew a staggering $42 billion of deposits by the end of Thursday.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.77%, while Japanese markets opened lower.
The Nikkei 225 started the day 1.18% lower, while the Topix saw a deeper loss at 1.52% down.
South Korea's Kospi dropped marginally, while the Kosdaq was 1.08% lower.
Asian markets will also see China wrapping up its National People's Congress with new Premier Li Qiang's press conference scheduled today.
Overnight, stock futures of the major US indexes jumped on Sunday evening after the backstop announcement, with the S&P 500 futures gaining 1.18% and Nasdaq 100 futures up 1.35%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were also up by 277 points.
—CNBC's Jeff Cox, Tanaya Macheel, and Yun Li contributed to this report.
Dick Bove says depositors have lost faith in American banks
Veteran bank analyst Dick Bove said American banks have lost credibility with average investors due to what he described as "accounting tricks," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."
"The accounting of banking in the United States is garbage," he said. Banks are using "accounting gimmickry to avoid indicating what the true equity is in these banks," he added.
Bove further noted that the problems around Silicon Valley Bank's collapse was led by Federal Direct Loans.
"They have $110 billion of investments in U.S. government-backed securities, the treasuries, the mortgage-backed securities," he said. "It isn't the loans that created the problem, it is the U.S.-backed securities that created the problem."
— Jihye Lee
Regulatory backstop for SVB failure aimed at protecting the economy, officials say
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and FDIC Chairman Martin J. Gruenberg issued a joint statement Sunday night explaining their reasoning for devising a plan to backstop depositors and protect financial institutions with money at Silicon Valley Bank.
"We are taking decisive actions to protect the U.S. economy by strengthening public confidence in our banking system," the statement said. "This step will ensure that the U.S. banking system continues to perform its vital roles of protecting deposits and providing access to credit to households and businesses in a manner that promotes strong and sustainable economic growth."
Silicon Valley Bank failed Friday, marking the biggest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis. This then raised concern over other banks that could be seeing similar risks.
"The U.S. banking system remains resilient and on a solid foundation, in large part due to reforms that were made after the financial crisis that ensured better safeguards for the banking industry," the officials said in a statement.
"Those reforms combined with today's actions demonstrate our commitment to take the necessary steps to ensure that depositors' savings remain safe," they added.
— Fred Imbert
Cryptocurrencies jump with stock futures, even after closure of Signature Bank
Bitcoin and ether climbed with stocks as U.S. regulators unveiled a plan to assure depositors at Silicon Valley Bank would get their money after the bank's spectacular collapse Friday.
Bitcoin and ether each jumped about 7% after 6:30 p.m. ET, according to Coin Metrics.
The moves came even as New York's Signature Bank was closed by the New York State Department of Financial Services Sunday, according to a joint statement by the Treasury, Federal Reserve, and FDIC.
Signature Bank was another famously crypto-friendly institution and the next biggest one next to Silvergate, which announced its impending liquidation last week.
Its closure adds to fears by crypto investors and entrepreneurs that the industry is being de-risked from the U.S. banking system, leaving it without "on-ramps" that allow fiat money to flow into crypto assets. Silvergate and Signature helped solve this problem by creating easy banking services and payment platforms for crypto companies.
Wall Street analysts Friday had maintained buy ratings on Signature Bank, despite the bad news about its peers earlier in the week.
— Tanaya Macheel
Futures jump after regulators announce backstop of SVB depositors
Futures extended their gains just before 6:30 p.m. ET after U.S. regulators unveiled a plan to stem the damage from Silicon Valley Bank's collapse.
Dow futures were last higher by 297 points, or 0.9%. S&P 500 futures jumped 1.1% and Nasdaq Composite futures advanced 1.2%.
— Tanaya Macheel