Asia markets fall as U.S. regulators seek to stem risk from Silicon Valley Bank

Asia-Pacific markets traded lower on Monday, as U.S. regulators announced plans to backstop both depositors and financial institutions associated with Silicon Valley Bank, seen as a move to stem further systemic risk.

Silicon Valley Bank last week was shuttered by regulators, after customers withdrew a staggering $42 billion of deposits by the end of Thursday.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.77%, while Japanese markets opened lower.

The Nikkei 225 started the day 1.18% lower, while the Topix saw a deeper loss at 1.52% down.

South Korea's Kospi dropped marginally, while the Kosdaq was 1.08% lower.