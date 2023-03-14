European stocks head for higher open but SVB's collapse rattles global market confidence

Oil prices dipped as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank continues to reverberate across global markets.

Brent crude futures last traded lower 0.49% to $80.32 a barrel, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures lost 0.6% to stand at $74.35 a barrel.

National Australia Bank expects the prices to drop further following a stronger than expected U.S. inflation data slated for release later.

"Oil prices fall on market fall-out from the US Silicon Valley Bank collapse. A stronger than expected US CPI data report tonight will put further downward pressure to near term prices," NAB wrote in a daily note.

While energy prices have seen some relief due to diminishing shortage concerns, upside risks remain said Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"We see upside risks to our outlook driven by a sustained fall in Russia's oil and diesel exports," CBA said.

—Lee Ying Shan