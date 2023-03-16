Op-ed: Be sure to ask these 5 questions before hiring a new financial advisor

Several considerations go into selecting a financial advisory firm, especially if you are in your prime working years and have plenty of time left before you retire.

For one, think about whether the advisors are fiduciaries. More and more investors today want to work with a professional who provides advice (versus selling products) and is legally obligated to consider a client's best interest.

Also, do the advisors have a good disciplinary record? A violation doesn't mean an advisor is a crook. Mistakes happen. But if they have a history of not keeping their own house in order, do you really want them to manage your family's money? Entering their name into FINRA's online Broker Check tool is an easy way to find out.

More from Personal Finance:

How to find the right financial advisor fit for you

Here are some key things to consider before 'unretiring'

Average 401(k) balance dropped 20% in 2022, Vanguard says

Another factor is personal chemistry. Remember, your professional relationship with an advisor is much like that with a doctor — it could last decades. You don't have to be best friends, but it would be better if you liked them.

These are all important concerns. Yet one that doesn't come up as often: How equipped are the firm and its advisors to grow and evolve? Here are five questions to ask your current or would-be advisor to help determine whether they are running in place or capable of keeping up with your ever-changing needs.