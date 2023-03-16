More than 5 million households still behind on rent — what to do if yours is among them

Viorel Kurnosov | Istock | Getty Images

Consider your options for rent aid

Most rental assistance programs that opened during the pandemic are now closed, but some are still accepting applications. On the National Low Income Housing Coalition's website, you can find a state-by-state guide of relief options and their status.

watch now

Renters should keep track of the rental assistance opportunities available to them and apply quickly when they see one open, advocates say. The money tends to run out fast. On March 14, The Texas Rent Relief Program began accepting applications for aid, but it's already scheduled to stop doing so on Thursday. A notice on its website reads, "Within the first 24 hours of re-opening, requests for assistance far exceeded available funding."

Assess your financial resources

It's not a strategy experts recommend, but some tenants are using their credit cards to cover their rent. Few landlords or property managers accept plastic, so you'd have to find a third-party processor, such as Plastiq or PayPal. This option should only be used in dire situations, said Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst at CreditCards.com.

"The biggest potential issue is carrying a balance and paying interest on your rent," Rossman said. "This can make an already sizable expense much more substantial." Instead, he recommends tenants ask their landlord for an extension or payment plan. Other ways to come up with rent can include borrowing from family members and friends, or from your retirement plan, Rossman said — although withdrawing from your nest egg comes with its own consequences.

Familiarize yourself with tenant rights

It's worth researching and familiarizing yourself with any rights you as a tenant may have, experts say. Many of those rights expanded during the pandemic. In certain cities, for example, landlords are now limited in how much they can raise your rent. If you're facing eviction because of an increase that was illegal, it's worth knowing: You may be able to bring this up in housing court, or with your landlord.

Protesters n Minneapolis rallied to stop housing evictions during the pandemic. Universalimagesgroup | Universal Images Group | Getty Images

In some places, you're entitled to a set amount of notice with an eviction, such as at least 90 days in specific cases in Portland, Maine. During the school year, educators and families with school-age children recently got new eviction protections in Oakland, California. Meanwhile, if your landlord has raised your rent above a certain amount, you could be eligible in a few cities, including Seattle and Portland, Oregon, to get some of your moving costs covered.

Work with a lawyer