Tapping Your 401(k): Is now the right time to do it?

Many Americans are grappling with what to do with their retirement savings, uncertain whether to head for the exits or buy more stocks on sale. The recently passed CARES Act makes it easier for you to tap your 401(k) and retirement accounts, but there could be significant long-term consequences for your financial security. I spoke with several financial experts to get answers to your most pressing concerns. My 401(k) has dropped $31,000 in three weeks. Should I borrow some now to prevent bigger losses? If you need emergency cash and your 401(k) is your only source of funds at this unprecedented time, then taking a short-term loan from your retirement account as a "last resort" may be a viable option, some financial advisors say. You'll be paying yourself back instead of paying 11% interest on average on a personal loan. However, keep in mind you're borrowing from your financial future and possibly jeopardizing your financial security in retirement. After you borrow, you'll typically have to repay the loan within five years, depending on the terms of your 401(k) plan. Under the CARES Act, loan payments due in 2020 can be delayed for up to one year from the time you take out the loan. However, if you can't pay back the loan within the time frame designated by your plan, your outstanding balance will be taxed like a withdrawal, and you'll also have pay a 10% early withdrawal penalty. It's also important to note that if you leave your job — whether by choice or not — there's a good chance your plan will require you to repay the money back fairly quickly; otherwise, your account balance will be reduced by the amount owed and considered a distribution. And unless you are able to come up with that amount and put it in a qualifying retirement account, that distribution is taxable. · According to certified financial planner Carolyn McClanahan of Life Planning Partners in Jacksonville, Florida, "borrowing against a 401(k) to prevent losses is not a good idea." Taking money out of your retirement savings account when the market has fallen means you're locking in your investment losses, she says. Now is the time to review and reassess your asset allocation.

"The best action is to create an investment policy to determine how much they should have allocated to risky assets and to safe assets," said McClanahan, who is also a member of the CNBC Financial Advisors Council. "How much risk to take depends on your time horizon, ability to save and psychological ability to take risk. Once an investment policy is created, assets should be rebalanced to fit the investment policy." If you need to take cash out of your 401(k) due to financial hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the recently passed CARES Act now allows you to borrow up to $100,000 (previous loan limit was $50,000) from your 401(k) and delay repayment for up to one year. You could also take a penalty-free distribution from your IRA or 401(k) of up to 100% of your balance or $100,000, whichever is less. You won't have to pay the 10% early withdrawal penalty if you're under age 59 ½ — and you can pay taxes on the money you take out over a period of three years or pay no tax if you pay it all back. The catch is that your employer has to agree to adopt these new provisions for your existing 401(k) plan. Since the new law passed just a few weeks ago, some employers are still deciding whether to change their plans to include these provisions. Yet retirement plan consultant Denise Appleby says that "if enough employees show interest, some employers, who were unwilling, might determine that it is worth the administrative costs for handling the transactions and amending the plan." We are 62 and 67. Should we move our 401(k) money into a Roth IRA, as we do not have longevity to recover huge losses due to coronavirus? We want to have access to the money with least penalties. If you want to move your 401(k) money to a Roth IRA so that you can take out that money penalty-free, you don't have to make a move at all. The 10% early withdrawal penalty applies to 401(k) account owners who are under age 59 ½, so you would not be penalized for taking money out. However, you will have to pay taxes as you withdraw the 401(k) money. With a Roth IRA, you can make tax-free withdrawals.