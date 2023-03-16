Stock futures are flat after banks bolster deposits at First Republic: Live updates

U.S. stock futures were flat on Thursday night. The action comes after a relief rally earlier in the day.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 21 points, or 0.06%. S&P 500 futures dipped 0.03%, while Nasdaq futures inched up 0.02%.

Shares of First Republic Bank slid about 24% in after-hours trading, a sharp reversal from its nearly 10% surge in the regular session.

The major averages rose in regular trading earlier Thursday. The Dow added 371.98 points. The S&P 500 advanced 1.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 2.48%.

Stocks are on their way to a strong finish for the week. The Dow is up 1.06% for the week, while the S&P 500 is up 2.56% — on pace for its best weekly performance since January. The Nasdaq is up 5.19%, on track for its best week since November.

Thursday's gains came after a group of banks said it would aid First Republic with $30 billion in deposits as a sign of confidence in the banking system. The major indexes were also buoyed by an announcement from Credit Suisse that it will borrow up to $50 billion francs (nearly $54 billion) from the Swiss National Bank.

Investors are looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's meeting next week to see how the central bank will proceed in its fight against inflation in light of the shakeup in the banking sector.

"There's a push-pull in the market right now. The regional banking crisis is a huge negative for the economy and the market. But the overhang that existed prior to the banking crisis was an overly hawkish and irrational Fed," said Infrastructure Capital Advisors' CEO Jay Hatfield.

"Every Fed tightening cycle does expose a weakness in the economy. What we have here is a FDIC insurance debacle. We urge people to be a little bit cautious, particularly until we hear what the Fed has to say," Hatfield added.

Traders will watch out for the preliminary reading of the consumer sentiment index from the University of Michigan, as well as industrial and manufacturing production to get a better grasp on the economy ahead of the Fed's meeting next week.