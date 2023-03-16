LIVE UPDATES
Stock futures are flat after banks bolster deposits at First Republic: Live updates
U.S. stock futures were flat on Thursday night. The action comes after a relief rally earlier in the day.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 21 points, or 0.06%. S&P 500 futures dipped 0.03%, while Nasdaq futures inched up 0.02%.
Shares of First Republic Bank slid about 24% in after-hours trading, a sharp reversal from its nearly 10% surge in the regular session.
The major averages rose in regular trading earlier Thursday. The Dow added 371.98 points. The S&P 500 advanced 1.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 2.48%.
Stocks are on their way to a strong finish for the week. The Dow is up 1.06% for the week, while the S&P 500 is up 2.56% — on pace for its best weekly performance since January. The Nasdaq is up 5.19%, on track for its best week since November.
Thursday's gains came after a group of banks said it would aid First Republic with $30 billion in deposits as a sign of confidence in the banking system. The major indexes were also buoyed by an announcement from Credit Suisse that it will borrow up to $50 billion francs (nearly $54 billion) from the Swiss National Bank.
Investors are looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's meeting next week to see how the central bank will proceed in its fight against inflation in light of the shakeup in the banking sector.
"There's a push-pull in the market right now. The regional banking crisis is a huge negative for the economy and the market. But the overhang that existed prior to the banking crisis was an overly hawkish and irrational Fed," said Infrastructure Capital Advisors' CEO Jay Hatfield.
"Every Fed tightening cycle does expose a weakness in the economy. What we have here is a FDIC insurance debacle. We urge people to be a little bit cautious, particularly until we hear what the Fed has to say," Hatfield added.
Traders will watch out for the preliminary reading of the consumer sentiment index from the University of Michigan, as well as industrial and manufacturing production to get a better grasp on the economy ahead of the Fed's meeting next week.
First Republic slides in extended trading
Shares of First Republic fell 18% in extended trading, erasing the afternoon rally sparked by a $30 billion deposit plan announced by the country's biggest banks.
While the move gives First Republic a significant cash pile, the bank did announce after the bell that it had borrowed tens of billions of dollars from the Federal Reserve and the Federal Home Loan Bank over the past week. Outflows of deposits have now "slowed considerably," the bank said.
First Republic also announced that it was suspending its common stock dividend.
— Jesse Pound
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.
FedEx — The package-shipping company's shares were up 9% after it reported a beat on earnings in its fiscal third quarter and raised its earnings forecast for the full year. FedEx reported adjusted earnings of $3.41 per share, topping analysts' estimates of $2.73 per share, according to Refinitiv. Meanwhile, the company's revenue fell below expectations. FedEx posted $22.17 billion in revenue, while analysts had estimated $22.74 billion. Shares of United Parcel Service popped 2% in sympathy.
First Republic Bank — The bank's shares were down 15% during after-hours trading. During the regular trading session, the stock reversed earlier losses and rallied almost 10% as a group of 11 banks, including Bank of America and Goldman Sachs, agreed to deposit $30 billion in First Republic. Shares of Zions Bancorp and KeyCorp, which are among the regional banks facing a rough week, fell more than 2%.
— Hakyung Kim
Stock futures open flat
U.S. stock futures opened flat on Thursday night.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 11 points, or 0.03%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.07% and 0.11%, respectively.
— Hakyung Kim