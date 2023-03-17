European markets open higher after bank lifelines ease crisis fears

Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan thinks it's still too early to tell whether the U.S. rescue plan to stem bank contagion risks has worked.

"I think what's happened so far, in terms of the rescues, is sort of done the first aid. The question is — is there a slow bleed that is still going on," he told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."

"My sense is that we won't know whether the Fed has been successful on this rescue mission until a few weeks have passed and we see no more problems."

Rajan, now a professor of finance at The University of Chicago Booth School of Business, noted questions remain around the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

"There are lots of questions to be answered here," he said. "How come a mid-size bank was oblivious of interest rate risk?"

He added regulators need to rebuild confidence in small- and medium-sized banks, and that means "signaling very clearly that the banks with problems have been taken care of and I think we're not there yet."

— Sumathi Bala