Trump grand jury live updates: Expected indictment in payoff to porn star Stormy Daniels

President Donald Trump looks on as Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks at a signing ceremony at the Treasury Department in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2017.

The eyes of the U.S. political and legal worlds are focused on New York City, where a grand jury is resuming proceedings in a criminal investigation of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump over the weekend said he expects to be indicted, as soon as Tuesday, by the grand jury over a hush money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before Election Day in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen testified over two days last week before the panel in Manhattan Criminal Court, and Daniels spoke with prosecutors via Zoom.

Cohen has admitted to giving Daniels $130,000 to keep her quiet about her claims of having had sex with Trump on one occasion years before the election.

The investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office is eyeing how Trump's company, the Trump Organization, classified the payment and reimbursement to Cohen as legal expenses.