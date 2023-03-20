LIVE UPDATES
Trump grand jury live updates: Expected indictment in payoff to porn star Stormy Daniels
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments in the New York grand jury investigation of former U.S. President Donald Trump, who said he expects to be criminally charged this week. See below for the latest updates.
The eyes of the U.S. political and legal worlds are focused on New York City, where a grand jury is resuming proceedings in a criminal investigation of former U.S. President Donald Trump.
Trump over the weekend said he expects to be indicted, as soon as Tuesday, by the grand jury over a hush money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before Election Day in the 2016 presidential campaign.
Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen testified over two days last week before the panel in Manhattan Criminal Court, and Daniels spoke with prosecutors via Zoom.
Cohen has admitted to giving Daniels $130,000 to keep her quiet about her claims of having had sex with Trump on one occasion years before the election.
The investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office is eyeing how Trump's company, the Trump Organization, classified the payment and reimbursement to Cohen as legal expenses.
House Speaker McCarthy criticizes expected criminal charge, opposes protests
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy criticized the idea of criminally charging his fellow Republican Donald Trump, but opposed a call by the former president for protests in New York over his expected indictment.
"Lawyer after lawyer will tell you this is the weakest case out there, trying to make a misdemeanor a felony," McCarthy said at the House Republicans' retreat in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.
But the California lawmaker also said, "I don't think people should protest this, no. And I think President Trump, if you talk to him, he doesn't believe that, either."
Trump has said the exact opposite in a social media post, where he wrote that he "will be arrested on Tuesday," and called on supporters to "Protest, take our nation back."
McCarthy was among hundreds of lawmakers who fled to safety after a mob of Trump supporters invaded Congress on Jan. 6, 2021. The riot, which began after weeks of false claims by Trump that he had actually won the 2020 presidential election, disrupted for hours a joint session of Congress that was in the process of confirming the Electoral College victory of President Joe Biden.
— Dan Mangan
Manhattan DA Bragg tells staff safety is 'top priority' after Trump protests urged
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told his staff in an email that he will "not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York," after Trump called on his supporters to protest his expected indictment.
Bragg also said in an email to staff, obtained by NBC News, that their safety is a "top priority," and that the office's law-enforcement parts are working on "proper safeguards ... so all 1,600 of us have a secure work environment."
Trump in a social media post wrote, "THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK."
"PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!" wrote Trump, who is seeking the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.
Trump also called on his supporters to protest after he lost the 2020 election, resulting in a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021 that has led to at least 1,000 arrests and more than 500 guilty pleas or convictions.
— Dan Mangan