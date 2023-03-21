Ford reveals new Explorer EV for the European market

DETROIT — Ford Motor on Tuesday unveiled its first all-new electric vehicle exclusively for the European market and said it plans to leverage the well-known Explorer nameplate to gain traction.

The EV crossover is part of Ford's plans to transition its European lineup to be entirely electric by 2030.

Other than the Explorer name and some design attributes, the new vehicle shares little to nothing with the gas-powered SUV in the U.S., or a plug-in hybrid version that's currently available in Europe. The naming is part of the company's strategy to leverage its "most iconic" brands for EVs, including the Mustang Mach-E crossover and F-150 Lightning.

Ford said it has no plans to offer the midsize electric crossover in the U.S. It is one of two vehicles expected for Europe that leverages the Volkswagen Group's all-electric "MEB" platform at Ford's factory in Cologne, Germany.