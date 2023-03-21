Shares of Indonesia's GoTo fall more than 4% as 2022 loss swells to $2.6 billion

GoTo Group posted a wider full-year 2022 net loss of 40.4 trillion rupiah ($2.63 billion) in its latest earnings report.

Shares of GoTo Group fell as much as 4.62% on Tuesday after the Indonesian tech giant's annual net loss for 2022 widened.

The full-year net loss came in at 40.4 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($2.63 billion) last year, according to its latest earnings report.

Here are the key takeaways:

Net revenue: 11.3 trillion rupiah, vs. 5.2 trillion rupiah in 2021

Adjusted loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization: 16 trillion rupiah, vs. 16.5 trillion rupiah in 2021

Net loss: 40.4 trillion rupiah, vs. 25.9 trillion rupiah in 2021

And in the fourth quarter of 2022:

Net revenue: 3.4 trillion rupiah, vs. 4.5 trillion rupiah in the third quarter

Adjusted EBITDA loss: 3.1 trillion rupiah, vs. 3.7 trillion rupiah in the previous quarter

GoTo, the combined entity between ride-hailing giant Gojek and e-commerce marketplace Tokopedia, went public on the Indonesia Stock Exchange last April.

"GoTo has managed to whittle down its adjusted EBITDA loss [in the fourth quarter of 2022] to 3.1 trillion rupiah, marking a 16% quarter-on-quarter uptick," said Sachin Mittal, head of telecom & internet sector research at DBS Bank. Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of profitability after removing various one-off and non-recurring items from EBITDA.

The improvement comes as GoTo's mobility services segment saw "transport fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels and showed healthy growth despite increases in fuel prices and higher tariffs," said the company, in a press release.

During the earnings call Monday, GoTo Group CEO Andre Soelistyo said the company focused more on retaining the most profitable customers as these customers require less incentivization.

"This strategy enabled us to reduce incentives and product marketing in fourth quarter 2022 by 34%, or 2.8 trillion rupiah, year-on-year. We expect such savings to increase over future quarters," he said.