Ukraine war live updates: Russian mercenaries say Kyiv is preparing counterattack; Putin and Xi expected to sign agreements

It's the second day of Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Moscow on Tuesday. Xi and his host, Russian President Vladimir Putin, reportedly held talks for at least four hours on Monday, with more talks scheduled today.

The two leaders are focusing talks on deepening their strategic cooperation as well as the war in Ukraine, with Putin saying Monday that he would discuss Chinese proposals for a cease-fire with Xi.

On Tuesday, the presidents are also expected to agree a joint statement on their partnership as well as potential agreements on "different areas of cooperation," one of Putin's assistants said. Analysts will be watching closely to gauge the degree of cooperation and closeness that the leaders have forged during this meeting.

In other news, Russian Wagner Group mercenaries fighting in Ukraine say their forces control nearly 70% of Bakhmut in east Ukraine and will continue to fight until all of the city is captured. The Russian mercenary group also said that Ukrainian forces were preparing to launch a "large-scale offensive" in the coming days.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is on his way to Ukraine for summit talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Kishida's trip makes him the second Asian leader to visit Ukraine since Russia invaded, after Indonesian President Joko Widodo went there last June.