Europe stocks open lower; Deutsche Bank down 5.3% and banks extend losses
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European stock markets opened lower on Friday as investors take stock of a week of central bank rate hikes and the latest news from the banking sector.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.5% shortly after the open, with all sectors posting declines.
As on Thursday, losses were led by banks. The sector was down 2% in early trade despite reassurances from policymakers that system is stable after recent volatility. Citigroup this week downgraded the European banking sector to "neutral" from "overweight," citing the effects of continued monetary policy tightening.
Deutsche Bank dropped 5.3%, extending a 3.2% fall on Thursday after its credit default swaps, a form of insurance for bondholders, pushed higher.
Financial services stocks fell 1.3% and oil and gas stocks dropped 0.9%.
The Bank of England hiked its base rate by 25 basis to 4.25% on Thursday in a move that was priced in by markets after U.K. inflation recorded a surprise jump.
The Swiss central bank raised its own benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points. Both decisions come in the shadow of the U.S. Federal Reserve hiking by 25 basis points.
While U.S. stocks closed a choppy session higher after the Fed signaled there is just one more quarter percentage point hike to come this year, European stocks were lower through the session.
Global markets have also been digesting the latest comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said on Thursday that the emergency actions used to back up Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank customers could be deployed again amid concerns over U.S. regional banks.
Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Friday.
UK consumer confidence and retail sales show monthly upticks
A monthly consumer confidence survey from GfK showed U.K. households became more optimistic in February, with improvements in five measures that it records, including views of future financial situations, the ability to fund major purchases and the broader economic picture.
"The headline consumer confidence score is still severely depressed and the mood as well as the economy remain a long way off pre-lockdown levels, but a little consumer resilience might be what we need to soften any downturn in 2023," Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, said in the release.
The slight recovery benefited retailers in February, said Gabriella Dickens, senior U.K. economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, in a note.
U.K. retail sales rose by 1.2% on the month in February, according to national figures also published Friday. The print came in above a consensus expectation of 0.2% and surpassed the 0.9% rise of January.
February retail sales were nevertheless down 3.5% year-on-year. The figure for the three months leading to February was also down 0.3% on the previous three months.
The outlook for retail is mixed, Dickens said, with households avoiding a 1% hit to disposable income because of the ongoing government-funded energy bill cap and suspension of an increase in fuel taxes, as well as rises in the state pension and living wage.
But they will still be affected by other tax measures and by the withdrawal of the energy bill grant program. Figures from the Insolvency Service show an uptick in redundancies in the coming months, while higher mortgage rates will begin to squeeze, Dickens added.
— Jenni Reid
— Ganesh Rao
— Zavier Ong
Treasury Secretary Yellen says emergency actions to backstop banks could be used again if needed
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday that the federal emergency actions used to backstop Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank customers could be used again if necessary.
"We have used important tools to act quickly to prevent contagion. And they are tools we could use again," Yellen said in written testimony before a House Appropriations subcommittee.
"The strong actions we have taken ensure that Americans' deposits are safe," she added. "Certainly, we would be prepared to take additional actions if warranted."
Her comments come as regulators have aimed to reassure customers and investors amid the banking crisis that was promoted by Silicon Valley Bank's closure.
— Alex Harring, Christina Wilkie