European stocks set to open higher as banking concerns continue to ease
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets are heading for a higher open Thursday as concerns over the banking sector ease.
European stock markets were higher on Wednesday, as concerns over the health of the sector continued to wane; UBS shares were up 4.5% mid-afternoon yesterday after the bank announced Sergio Ermotti would return to his role as group CEO from April 5, following the recent acquisition of Credit Suisse. Shares of the bank ended the session 3.7% higher.
Asia-Pacific markets were trading mixed on Thursday, with Australia's benchmark index hitting a two-week high as concerns on the recent banking turmoil in the U.S. and Europe ease. U.S. stock futures were little changed Wednesday night.
— Zavier Ong
UBS shares climb as old CEO returns
Shares of UBS jumped on Wednesday after the Swiss bank announced it was bringing back Sergio Ermotti as CEO to help oversee the absorption of Credit Suisse.
Ermotti, who previously served as the bank's CEO from 2011 to 2020. He will resume control on April 5th.
In a note to clients, Bank of America analyst Alastair Ryan cited Ermotti's "signature restructuring" of the bank during his previous tenure as a reason for investors would be happy with his return.
The Swiss-traded shares of UBS rose 4.4% following the announcement.
The stock is still down since the first week of March, when worries about the banking system on both sides of the Atlantic began.
— Jesse Pound
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are heading for a higher open Thursday as concerns over the banking sector ease.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 8 points higher at 7,558, Germany's DAX 30 points higher at 15,341, France's CAC up 12 points at 7,194 and Italy's FTSE MIB 49 points higher at 26,301, according to data from IG.
Data releases include preliminary German inflation data for March and Italian producer prices for February.
— Holly Ellyatt