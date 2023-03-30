European stocks set to open higher as banking concerns continue to ease

European markets are heading for a higher open Thursday as concerns over the banking sector ease.

European stock markets were higher on Wednesday, as concerns over the health of the sector continued to wane; UBS shares were up 4.5% mid-afternoon yesterday after the bank announced Sergio Ermotti would return to his role as group CEO from April 5, following the recent acquisition of Credit Suisse. Shares of the bank ended the session 3.7% higher.

Asia-Pacific markets were trading mixed on Thursday, with Australia's benchmark index hitting a two-week high as concerns on the recent banking turmoil in the U.S. and Europe ease. U.S. stock futures were little changed Wednesday night.



