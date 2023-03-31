As the cost of living skyrockets, 23% of couples stay together mainly because of money constraints

Money can be a relationship's downfall; it can also be the reason couples stay together.

With more Americans feeling financially constrained, 23% of all couples are primarily staying in their current relationships due to financial dependency, according to a new report by LendingTree.

Between sky-high inflation and stubborn gender dynamics, "I am not surprised at all," said Stacy Francis, a certified financial planner and president and CEO of Francis Financial in New York. She is also a member of the CNBC Financial Advisor Council.

For better or worse, money plays a big role in most relationships.

For starters, the better your financial footing and the higher your credit score when a committed relationship starts, the less likely you are to break up after the first few years, according to research by the Federal Reserve Board.

Couples in committed relationships also tend to do better financially. A Pew Research study found that men and women both earned more and were more financially sound in a relationship.