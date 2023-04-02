LIVE UPDATES
Nasdaq 100 futures slip ahead of first trading day of the second quarter: Live updates
Nasdaq 100 futures retreated on Sunday evening as Wall Street turned its attention to the start of the second quarter.
Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.36%, while S&P 500 futures slid 0.22%. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed.
The moves in futures come ahead of the first trading day of the second quarter on Monday. All three major averages were positive in the first quarter, despite turmoil in the banking sector highlighted by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in March.
The Nasdaq Composite led the way with a gain of 16.8% as tech stocks rebounded from a brutal slide last year. It was the index's best stretch since the second quarter of 2020.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 rose 7% in the first three months of the year for its second-straight positive quarter. The Dow industrials lagged but still managed to grind out an advance of 0.4%.
"For now at least, tech is seen as a safe haven of all things, immune to the news in banking. The S&P 500, in turn, seems held together by its own heavy weighting in Tech, names like Microsoft, Apple and the like," Wellington Shields technical analyst Frank Gretz said in a note to clients.
The first week of the new quarter is a shortened one for Wall Street, as trading will be closed for Good Friday. However, there will be several key pieces of economic data for investors, including job openings data on Tuesday, ADP private payrolls report on Wednesday and the closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.
Oil futures rise after Saudi Arabia announces production cuts
Oil futures rose sharply on Sunday evening after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ members announced surprise oil production cuts.
The output costs would total around 1.16 million and come on top of previously announced cuts, according to a report from Reuters.
Futures for the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude and Europe's benchmark Brent crude rose about 7% each.
— Jesse Pound
A look back at Q1
Tech stocks and the Nasdaq were the stars of the first quarter, while bank stocks weighed on the broader market. Here are some of the notable stats from the first three months of 2023.
The Nasdaq Composite:
- gained 16.77%
- snapped a four-quarter losing streak
- is still 24.61% below its record high
The Dow Jones Industrial Average:
- gained 0.38%.
- is still 9.95% below its record high
The S&P 500:
- gained 7.03%
- is still 14.72% below its record high
— Jesse Pound, Christopher Hayes
Futures for Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 open lower
Futures for the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 began trading modestly lower on Sunday evening. Dow futures were flat.
— Jesse Pound
WWE near deal with UFC-parent Endeavor, CNBC reports
Sports entertainment company WWE is near a deal to merge with Endeavor, CNBC's Alex Sherman reported on Sunday.
The deal would value WWE at more than $9 billion and leave Endeavor shareholders with 51% of the combined company, sources told Sherman. Endeavor is the parent company of martial arts league UFC.
WWE has been on the sales block after a series of scandals involving Vince McMahon, its longtime CEO. The stock is up 33% year to date.
The deal could be announced as soon as Monday.
— Jesse Pound