LIVE UPDATES
Ukraine war live updates: Secret Pentagon and NATO files leaked; Russians have reached center of Bakhmut, UK says
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
The Pentagon is investigation a security breach that saw classified documents on US and NATO support for Ukraine leaked to social media. While it is not yet clear how the documents were leaked, they have been circulating on pro-Russian government channels, analysts say.
Military analysts were cited in press reports as warning that some of the documents appear to have been selectively altered to exaggerate Ukrainian casualty numbers and minimize those of Russian troops, suggesting a potential attempt at disinformation by Russia.
Meanwhile, Russian forces have likely reached the city center of Bakhmut, where bloody fighting has raged for months with little progress for either side. Russia's recent advances could severely threaten Ukraine's supply routes, the U.K. government said.
Russian strikes continue to damage and destroy Ukrainian health and energy facilities, the United Nations and World Health Organization say. Damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure now exceeds $10 billion, and the WHO has recorded more than 900 Russian attacks on vital health facilities in the country. Moscow denies that it deliberately targets civilians.
Russia has 'highly likely' advanced to the center of Bakhmut, UK government says
Russian forces have "highly likely" advanced into the center of the war-ravaged city of Bakhmut after weeks of bloody fighting and little progress, the UK's Ministry of Defence wrote in its daily intelligence update.
"Russia has made further gains and has now highly likely advanced into the town centre, and has seized the west bank of the Bakhmutka River. Ukraine's key 0506 supply route to the west of the town is likely severely threatened," the ministry wrote on Twitter.
"Russian regular forces, likely including airborne troops, have probably reinforced the area, and Russia is again using artillery more effectively in the sector."
For several weeks, a rift has been evident between Russia's state army and the Wagner Group, a private military contractor that plays a large role in Moscow's combat operations. That schism may have been repaired to some extent, the ministry suggested.
"There is realistic possibility that, locally, Wagner and Russian MoD commanders have paused their ongoing feud and improved co-operation."
— Natasha Turak
Pentagon is investigating major security breach after leaked Ukraine documents appear on social media
Classified documents detailing Pentagon and NATO plans to help Ukraine prepare for a Russian spring offensive have been leaked to social media.
The Pentagon is currently investigating the leak, which is a major security breach, after the documents appeared on Twitter and Telegram.
"Military analysts said the documents appear to have been modified in certain parts from their original format, overstating American estimates of Ukrainian war dead and understating estimates of Russian troops killed," the New York Times reported. This, it said, could potentially point to Russian disinformation efforts.
"We are aware of the reports of social media posts, and the Department is reviewing the matter," Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said.
— Natasha Turak
Damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure exceeds more than $10 billion, report says
The damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure due to Russia's invasion exceeds more than $10 billion, the United Nations and World Bank said in a joint assessment.
The international organizations wrote that the damage to Ukraine's power, gas and heating infrastructure has left over 12 million people with no or limited electricity. Additionally, there are disruptions to water supply and heating systems.
Russia has previously denied that its forces target Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.
— Amanda Macias
WHO records more than 900 attacks on vital health services in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion
Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, there have been at least 912 attacks on vital health services in the country, the World Health Organization's Surveillance System for Attacks on Health Care estimates.
The organization reports that health-care facilities were damaged 814 times, ambulances were targeted in 110 cases and at least 240 attacks affected crucial medical supplies. The group also estimated that attacks on health services led to at least 101 deaths and 136 injuries.
The Kremlin has previously denied that it targets civilian infrastructure such as hospitals, schools and apartment buildings.
— Amanda Macias