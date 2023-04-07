Ukraine war live updates: Secret Pentagon and NATO files leaked; Russians have reached center of Bakhmut, UK says

A Ukrainian serviceman looks on as he sits on an anti-air gun near Bakhmut, on March 24, 2023.

Russian forces have "highly likely" advanced into the center of the war-ravaged city of Bakhmut after weeks of bloody fighting and little progress, the UK's Ministry of Defence wrote in its daily intelligence update.

"Russia has made further gains and has now highly likely advanced into the town centre, and has seized the west bank of the Bakhmutka River. Ukraine's key 0506 supply route to the west of the town is likely severely threatened," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

"Russian regular forces, likely including airborne troops, have probably reinforced the area, and Russia is again using artillery more effectively in the sector."

For several weeks, a rift has been evident between Russia's state army and the Wagner Group, a private military contractor that plays a large role in Moscow's combat operations. That schism may have been repaired to some extent, the ministry suggested.

"There is realistic possibility that, locally, Wagner and Russian MoD commanders have paused their ongoing feud and improved co-operation."

— Natasha Turak