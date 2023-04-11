Social Security is in the 'worst public service crisis in memory,' labor union says. What it may take for services to improve

Social Security beneficiaries who call the agency's toll-free number may face hold times of more than 30 minutes.

Long lines and shortened hours are common at many of the agency's field offices where beneficiaries may seek in-person assistance.

Moreover, applicants for disability benefits face waits of more than six months for decisions from the agency, a panel of experts from the American Federation of Government Employees, which represents more than 40,000 Social Security Administration employees, said Monday.

The service delays facing the program's approximately 67 million beneficiaries are signs of "an agency in crisis," according to Rich Couture, Council 215 president at the American Federation of Government Employees.

More from Personal Finance:

You may face a 'stealth tax' on Social Security benefits

New tool lets you play at fixing Social Security woes

Here's a decade-by-decade guide to building wealth

The Social Security Administration "is in the midst of the worst public service crisis in memory caused by historic levels of employee attrition due to uncompetitive pay in benefits, exceedingly low employee morale, and overwhelming workloads," Couture said at a Monday panel hosted by AFGE.

AFGE leaders spoke out about the Social Security Administration's diminishing services amid funding constraints that have lasted for more than a decade.