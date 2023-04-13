As inflation starts to subside, a lower Social Security cost-of-living adjustment for 2024 may be on the horizon

New government inflation data shows inflation is cooling — and that could point to a lower cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for Social Security beneficiaries next year.

The Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers, or CPI-U, rose 5% from a year ago and 0.1% in March, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released on Wednesday.

Yet another measure used to calculate the Social Security COLA each year — the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, or CPI-W — rose 4.5% over the last 12 months and 0.3% for the month prior to seasonal adjustment.

If inflation continues to fall at the current rate, the Social Security COLA for 2024 may be less than 3%, according to an unofficial estimate from The Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan senior group.

To be sure, that is a very early estimate, according to Mary Johnson, Social Security and Medicare analyst at The Senior Citizens League. Gauging how much the increase for 2024 will be, if there is one, will be clearer toward the second half of the year, she said.

In 2023, Social Security beneficiaries saw an 8.7% bump to their Social Security benefits, a four-decade record prompted by high inflation.