JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon depositions set in Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking lawsuits

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, testifies during the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing titled Annual Oversight of the Nations Largest Banks, in Hart Building on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon can be questioned under oath for up to seven hours over two days in depositions for federal lawsuits accusing his bank of complicity in sex trafficking by its late client Jeffrey Epstein, a judge said Tuesday.

Dimon can be questioned for a combined total of five hours by lawyers for the U.S. Virgin Islands and an Epstein sexual abuse accuser, who are the plaintiffs in two separate suits in Manhattan federal court, Judge Jed Rakoff said during a telephone conference with lawyers.

The JPMorgan CEO can be deposed separately for up to two hours by lawyers for Jes Staley, the former chief of investment banking at JPMorgan Chase, Rakoff said, according to a court docket entry.

The judge said he might permit the depositions to go beyond the time he has initially set aside.

JPMorgan has argued that Staley, and not the bank, is legally responsible for the suits related to Epstein. The bank sued Staley last month, alleging that he concealed his "inappropriate relationship" with Epstein.

Dimon's depositions will not take place until May, a source familiar with the case told CNBC. They most likely will take place in New York City, the source said.

The bank contended Tuesday that questioning Dimon would not yield useful information.

"The plaintiffs' counsel know our CEO has no relevant knowledge, but persist with this media stunt," JPMorgan said in a statement.

"A review of more than two decades of emails and other documents makes it clear that he had no involvement with Epstein or his accounts. He does not recall ever meeting, speaking or communicating with him," the bank said.