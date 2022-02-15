Prince Andrew settles sex abuse lawsuit by Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre

The Duke of York, in his role as colonel of the Grenadier Guards, at a memorial in Bruges to mark the 75th Anniversary of the liberation of the Belgian town.

A lawsuit accusing Britain's Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting an underage girl while she was under the control of sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein and his procurer Ghislaine Maxwell has been settled out of court, a court filing revealed Tuesday.

The sum of the money that Andrew has agreed to pay his accuser Virginia Giuffre to settle her claims against him was not disclosed in the filing, which also said the prince also will make "a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights."

A related document says Andrew "regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others."

" He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims," that document says.

The bombshell development came in Manhattan federal court, where Andrew previously failed in attempts to get Giuffre's suit tossed out, and after he had been stripped of military titles and other honorifics related to being a member of Britain's royal family because of his association with Epstein and Maxwell.

The tentative settlement was disclosed in a letter by Giuffre's lawyer to Judge Lewis Kaplan to dismiss the suit, who is expected to dismiss the suit after both sides file a formal stipulation that they want to end the case.

Andrew had denied Giuffre's allegations that he sexually abused her two decades ago in New York, London and the U.S. Virgin Islands, when he was a friend of Epstein and Maxwell.

Tuesday's court filing gave no indication that the son of Queen Elizabeth had wavered in that denial.