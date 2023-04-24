European stocks head for mixed open as global markets stumble slightly

European markets are heading for a mixed open Monday, taking a cue from Asia-Pacific overnight where markets traded mixed ahead of a busy week of key economic releases in the region.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures fell slightly on Sunday night as investors await more corporate earnings from big tech companies with Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta due to report this week. Investors will be looking out for the latest economic data, including first quarter GDP, that'll provide a further indication on the state of health of the world's biggest economy.

Last Friday, major U.S. indices all closed on a downturn for the week as the earnings season began to ramp up.