Asia markets set for positive open ahead of Australia's interest rate decision

A pedestrian passes the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) building in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.

Asia-Pacific markets are set for a positive start as most markets reopen after the long Labor Day weekend.

For Tuesday, investors will be closely watching Australia's central's bank to see if it will continue to hike interest rates, having held the benchmark policy rate at 3.6% in their last meeting.

In Australia, futures for the S&P/ASX 200 were standing at rose 7,336, slightly higher than the 7,334.6 level the index last closed at.

Elsewhere, the Japanese Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,285, while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,260 against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,123.18.

Hong Kong markets are also set to rise, with futures for the Hang Seng index at 20,000 compared with the index's last close of 19,894.57.

Mainland Chinese markets are closed for a holiday Tuesday.