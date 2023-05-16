LIVE UPDATES
Stock futures are slightly higher as Wall Street focuses on debt ceiling negotiations: Live updates
Stock futures are modestly higher Tuesday night as investors awaited news of developments in the negotiations between congressional leaders and President Joe Biden on the U.S. debt ceiling.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 22 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures each gained 0.1%.
The White House said Tuesday that Biden has directed staff to meet daily on outstanding issues. The president also canceled the second leg of an upcoming international trip given the negotiations, the White House said.
"People are going to try to be anticipating what the next headline will be," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research. "There's a lot at stake, and, unfortunately, there's not a lot that we can sort of guess as to what will happen."
Concerns over the potential of default weighed on investors in Tuesday's regular session. The Dow led the major indexes down with a 1% drop, followed by the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite with respective losses of about 0.6% and 0.2%.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated her warning that the government needs to raise the limit immediately as the country faces the possibility of defaulting as early as June 1.
Disappointing quarterly revenue and a lower forecast for full-year performance from Dow member Home Depot also soured investor sentiment in Tuesday's session. On the economic front, April retail sales were weaker than anticipated by economists polled by Dow Jones.
In addition to tracking any updates on debt ceiling negotiations, investors will watch for data on housing starts and building permits on Wednesday. Retail companies Target and TJX are both slated to report quarterly earnings Wednesday morning.
Doximity slides in post-market trading after giving weak expectations for the current quarter
Medical software stock Doximity slid more than 8% in extended trading after issuing weak guidance for the current quarter.
The company said to expect between $106.5 million and $107.5 million in revenue and between $39 million and $40 million in adjusted EBITDA for the first fiscal quarter. Both of those estimates were below consensus expectations, with analysts polled by FactSet anticipating revenue at $11.8 million and adjusted EBITDA at $45.4 million.
That overshadowed results from the fourth fiscal quarter. The company reported 20 cents in earnings per share excluding items, above the 17 cents expected by analysts. Revenue also beat expectations at $111 million compared with a $110.1 million forecast. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $48.9 million, ahead of the $45.7 consensus estimate.
For the full fiscal year, the company said to expect between $500 million and $506 million in revenue, a range that contains the Wall Street estimate of $501.8 million. The company expects adjusted EBITDA for the year to come in between $216 million and $222 million, while analysts anticipate $215.7 million.
— Alex Harring
— Alex Harring