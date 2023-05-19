Ukraine war live updates: UK slaps new Russia sanctions targeting grain theft, diamonds, metals

Kyiv's Group of Seven allies are set to announce fresh sanctions targeting Russia for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as officials gather for the group's annual summit in Hiroshima, Japan, from Friday to Sunday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend the gathering in person.

The U.K. has already stepped forward with new measures. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the U.K. was banning imports on Russian diamonds and copper, aluminum and nickel. The U.K. government also formally announced new Russia restrictions against the theft and resale of Ukrainian grains, major energy and arms-shipping enterprises, and some companies linked to Russian nuclear energy firm Rosatom.

G-7 powers have relied on sanctions to reduce Russia's war coffers in a bid to stall the progress of its military offensive in Ukraine.

On the ground, a Thursday train railway incident could disrupt the supply of Russia's Black Sea Fleet base in Sevastopol, Crimea, said the British Ministry of Defense.