LIVE UPDATES
Ukraine war live updates: UK slaps new Russia sanctions targeting grain theft, diamonds, metals
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
Kyiv's Group of Seven allies are set to announce fresh sanctions targeting Russia for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as officials gather for the group's annual summit in Hiroshima, Japan, from Friday to Sunday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend the gathering in person.
The U.K. has already stepped forward with new measures. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the U.K. was banning imports on Russian diamonds and copper, aluminum and nickel. The U.K. government also formally announced new Russia restrictions against the theft and resale of Ukrainian grains, major energy and arms-shipping enterprises, and some companies linked to Russian nuclear energy firm Rosatom.
G-7 powers have relied on sanctions to reduce Russia's war coffers in a bid to stall the progress of its military offensive in Ukraine.
On the ground, a Thursday train railway incident could disrupt the supply of Russia's Black Sea Fleet base in Sevastopol, Crimea, said the British Ministry of Defense.
UK formally announces new Russia sanctions
The U.K. government has formally revealed more sanctions against Russia, targeting the theft and resale of Ukrainian grains, major energy and arms-shipping companies, and enterprises connected to Russian state-owned nuclear energy company Rosatom that are "producing advanced materials and technology."
The new designations cover 86 individuals and companies.
The U.K. government also affirmed the announcement of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak — who is in Japan for the Group of Seven summit — who said the U.K. was banning imports on Russian diamonds and copper, aluminum and nickel.
The U.K. and its G-7 allies are set to disclose new sanctions against Russia after G-7 discussions, to reduce the Kremlin's coffers and stall Moscow's progress in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
— Ruxandra Iordache
Russian train incident could disrupt supply to Moscow's fleet, UK says
A railway disruption in the vicinity of the base of Russia's Black Sea Fleet could affect supplies and deliveries of weapons, such as Kalibr cruise missiles, Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence update.
A train was derailed near Simferopol in the Crimean Peninsula, blocking the route to Russia's BSF base at Sevastopol after the interference of "unauthorized individuals," Russian state news agency Tass reported. Russian authorities are currently working to address the incident.
"Any sabotage in this area will further increase the Kremlin's concerns about its ability to protect other key infrastructure in Crimea," the British Ministry of Defense said. "The peninsula retains a vital psychological and logistical role in enabling Russia's war in Ukraine."
Russia invaded and annexed the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.
— Ruxandra Iordache
'Russian diamonds are not forever,' European Council chief warns
European Council President Charles Michel signaled the EU's willingness to consider sanctions on Russian diamonds in a press conference ahead of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan, this weekend.
"We are now focused on shutting the door on loopholes. And continuing to cut Russia off from critical supplies. We will restrict trade in Russian diamonds. Russian diamonds are not forever," he said.
The EU has so far fallen short of taking steps against Russian diamonds, but has implemented several waves of sanctions against Russian banking, trade and energy since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The U.K. on May 18 announced intentions to ban Russian diamonds, alongside imports of Russian-origin copper, aluminum and nickel.
— Ruxandra Iordache
Zelenskyy to attend G-7 summit in person, Ukrainian official confirms
A Ukrainian security official confirmed that the country's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan, in person this weekend, in line with an earlier report from the Financial Times.
"Very important things will be decided there and it is therefore the presence of our president that is absolutely essential in order to defend our interests," said Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, in comments reported by Reuters.
Officials of the world's seven richest nations are expected to discuss tighter sanctions on Russia, with Britain on May 18 announcing intentions to ban Russian diamonds, as well as imports of Russian-origin copper, aluminum and nickel. It also plans further sanctions on 86 additional people and companies. The EU is likewise targeting trade restrictions on Russian diamonds, according to European Council President Charles Michel.
— Ruxandra Iordache
G-7 members expected to roll out new sanctions and export controls aimed at Russia, Biden administration official says
A senior Biden administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity per ground rules established by the White House, said G-7 members are planning on rolling out new sanctions and export controls on Russia.
"Tomorrow you will hear a powerful statement of unity, strength and commitment in our response to Russia's war of aggression," the senior administration official said on a conference call with reporters.
"We have taken an array of actions to hold Russia accountable in coordination with our G-7 partners, we've put in place the largest set of sanctions and export control actions ever imposed on a major economy," the official said of the coordinated rounds of sanctions imposed on Moscow since the start of the war in late February.
The official said that the Biden administration will also be "rolling out a substantial package of our own" but declined to provide specific details other than the sanctions will address evasion loopholes.
— Amanda Macias
Zelenskyy to attend G-7 Summit in person: Financial Times
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend the Group of Seven meetings in person on Sunday, Financial Times reported, citing people briefed on the preparations on Friday.
The surprise visit comes after the president was expected to attend the meetings virtually instead.
Zelenskyy's trip to Hiroshima is "aimed at hardening western resolve in support of Ukraine and winning over other non-G7 attendees at the summit, including India and Brazil," the Financial Times report said.
— Jihye Lee
Despite grain deal renewal, Moscow does not see progress
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow had agreed to renew the Black Sea grain deal for two months even though it did not see results when it came to implementing the parts of it which apply to Russia.
Speaking at a press conference with his Ugandan counterpart, Lavrov said the deal was aimed at bolstering the food security of the world's poorest people.
Lavrov denied that Russia's renewal of the part Turkish-brokered deal was related to presidential elections in Turkey.
— Reuters