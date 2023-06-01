Here's how to buy Treasury bills as yields top 5%

Treasury bill yields have climbed over the past few months, with one-month to one-year terms currently topping 5%, as of June 1.

However, there are a few things for everyday investors to know about the Treasury bill purchase process, according to financial experts.

Treasury bills, or T-bills, have terms of four weeks to 52 weeks and are backed by the U.S. government. Investors receive interest at maturity and there are options to reinvest.

But there is not a direct rate comparison with other products because T-bills are typically sold at a discount, with the full value received at maturity, explained Jeremy Keil, a certified financial planner with Keil Financial Partners in Milwaukee.

For example, let's say you purchase $1,000 worth of one-year T-bills at a 4% discount, with a $960 purchase price. To calculate your coupon rate (4.16%), you take your $1,000 maturity and subtract the $960 purchase price before dividing the difference by $960.