Europe stocks head for positive open after U.S. debt ceiling deal

European stock markets were set to open higher Friday, after U.S. lawmakers passed a bill to raise the debt ceiling and cap government spending for two years, days before the default deadline.

The Fiscal Responsibility Act cleared a Senate vote late Thursday, after passing the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The ongoing drama has only slightly rattled markets in recent weeks, and focus now returns to the outlook for the U.S. economy, recession risk, and whether the Federal Reserve will raise, hold or even look at beginning to cut interest rates.

Recent comments from officials have indicated the central bank may opt to skip another hike at its June meeting, however the picture is complicated by continued strength in U.S. data., including in consumer spending and manufacturing orders. Friday will see the release of a closely-watched labor market report.

In Europe, a significant fall in euro zone inflation to its lowest level since February 2022 on Thursday was not enough to comfort European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, who said the 6.1% figure was still "too high" and that the hiking cycle needed to continue until it was clear inflation would come down to its 2% target in a "timely manner."

ECB officials have given firm hints it will raise rates again this month, but economists say the outlook for July and September is more uncertain.

Asia-Pacific markets were higher Friday, as consumer and real estate stocks powered Hong Kong's Hang Seng index 3.66% higher. U.S. stock futures were also higher.