Ukraine war live updates: Russia says it thwarted large-scale offensive in Donetsk; Ukraine says it is moving forward into Bakhmut

Turkey, Finland and Sweden will meet on June 12 to discuss Stockholm's bid to join the NATO military alliance, which has so far been stalled by Ankara's objections, according to a NATO statement released on Sunday.

The announcement followed a meeting of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and newly reelected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul.

Finland and Sweden renounced their long-standing policy of political neutrality following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and jointly applied for NATO membership in June last year. Finland was accepted and joined the military organization in April.

Stockholm's accession has been delayed by Turkish concerns that Sweden harbors militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Ankara, the United States, the EU and others designated as a terrorist organization.