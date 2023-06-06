LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets to fall as Wall Street's rally takes a breather; Australia central bank decision ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets fell, tracking similar moves on Wall Street after the S&P 500 erased earlier gains that brought the benchmark index to trade at its highest level on an intraday basis in nine months.
Markets are "catching their breath after Friday's broad-based rally," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at the Carson Group. "It's a very lackluster news day, which isn't a bad thing as we consolidate some of those big recent gains we've had."
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 opened 0.35% down ahead of the country's central bank rate decision. The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to hold rates at 3.85%, according to a Reuters poll.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 is still trading above the 32,000 mark, despite falling 0.64%. The Topix also registered a similar drop of 0.62%.
The last time the Nikkei traded at these levels, Japan was in the middle of its bubble economy — a period from 1986 to 1991 where real estate prices and stock prices were hugely inflated. The Nikkei reached its all-time high of just above 38,900 in December 1989.
South Korea's markets are closed Tuesday for a holiday.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is set for a weaker open, with futures at 19,071 compared to the HSI's close of 19,108.5.
Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 lost 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.09%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.59%.
Notably, tech giant Apple lost about 0.8%, retreating from all-time highs touched earlier in the session. The iPhone maker on Monday unveiled its highly anticipated virtual reality headset and a slew of software updates at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference.
— CNBC's Samantha Subin and Tanya Macheel contributed to this report
Australia expected to leave rates unchanged in Tuesday meeting
The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to hold its benchmark interest rate at 3.85%, according to a poll of 32 economists by Reuters.
21 of the 32 surveyed expect the RBA to hold rates, while 11 forecast a 25 basis points hike to 4.1%.
The RBA raised rates last month after pausing in April, surprising investors and economists who were expecting the central bank to hold.
The country's inflation rate for April came in at a faster pace of 6.8%, compared with 6.3% in the previous month and market forecasts of 6.4%.
— Lim Hui Jie
Japanese yen slightly strengthens as currency is back on watch for intervention
The Japanese yen has been weakening toward levels that last prompted government officials to step in to prop up the currency. The currency slightly strengthened to below 140 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.
HSBC's head Asian foreign exchange research Joey Chew predicts government officials could intervene when the yen reaches the 145 level against the greenback.
She noted the month-on-month change seen in the currency before the intervention in September had a range of 6% to 8%.
The recent movements in the currency shows a 4% to 5% range, she said, adding that the USD/JPY would have to rise to 145 to get to above 6% month-on-month.
Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs economists noted in a May 26 research report that further interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve will weaken the yen further.
"We think that if markets continue to price a better U.S. growth outlook and more hawkish Fed expectations then this is consistent with JPY underperformance, and rate differentials explain most of the recent JPY weakening," they said.
— Jihye Lee
Markets continue climbing 'wall of worry' despite some bullish signals, Bank of America says
Despite a handful of bullish market signs, some flashing warnings signals are giving investors reasons to remain cautious, according to Bank of America.
"Many indicators have flashed bullish backdrop signals that support the case for a much higher equity market well into 2024," wrote Stephen Suttmeier in a Monday note to clients. "Bearish sentiment, light positioning and record high cash levels suggest that investors continue to fight the tape."
The technical research strategist noted that the 2023 S&P 500 trend mimics some "wall of worry bullish" turns in previous years, including 2020 and 2012.
"Risk management support moves up to 4200-4166, which needs to hold to have confidence in last week's upside breakout," he wrote.
— Samantha Subin
Intel falls after Apple announces that new Mac Pro will use homemade computer chip
Shares of Intel were down more than 3% in afternoon trading following an announcement from Apple that an upcoming Mac Pro computer will include a new chip made in-house.
Intel chips were previously used in the Mac Pro. The announcement means that all of Apple's computers will use Apple chips going forward. Apple introduced its first chip in 2020.
— Jesse Pound
SEC files 13 charges against Binance alleging billions worth of user funds were comingled
The Securities and Exchange Commission filed 13 charges against crypto exchange Binance and co-founder Changpeng Zhao. In the charges, the SEC alleged that billions of dollars worth of user funds were sent to a European company under Zhao's control.
"Through thirteen charges, we allege that Zhao and Binance entities engaged in an extensive web of deception, conflicts of interest, lack of disclosure, and calculated evasion of the law," SEC Chair Gary Gensler said.
— Rohan Goswami, Alex Harring
Regulators reportedly planning big increase to capital requirements at big banks
U.S. regulators are reportedly planning to lift capital requirements for big banks in the the wake of a slew of bank collapses earlier in the year, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Regulators will likely propose a plan as soon as this month that will lift overall capital requirements on average by about 20%, according to the report. Potentially larger requirements could come to banks reliant on investment banking or wealth management fees.
— Samantha Subin