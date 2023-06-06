Asia markets to fall as Wall Street's rally takes a breather; Australia central bank decision ahead

A pedestrian and jogger pass the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) building, during a partial lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus, in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, May 18, 2020.

Asia-Pacific markets fell, tracking similar moves on Wall Street after the S&P 500 erased earlier gains that brought the benchmark index to trade at its highest level on an intraday basis in nine months.

Markets are "catching their breath after Friday's broad-based rally," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at the Carson Group. "It's a very lackluster news day, which isn't a bad thing as we consolidate some of those big recent gains we've had."

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 opened 0.35% down ahead of the country's central bank rate decision. The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to hold rates at 3.85%, according to a Reuters poll.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 is still trading above the 32,000 mark, despite falling 0.64%. The Topix also registered a similar drop of 0.62%.

The last time the Nikkei traded at these levels, Japan was in the middle of its bubble economy — a period from 1986 to 1991 where real estate prices and stock prices were hugely inflated. The Nikkei reached its all-time high of just above 38,900 in December 1989.

South Korea's markets are closed Tuesday for a holiday.