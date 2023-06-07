Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer bets on digital problem that Apple iOS 17 is focused on, too

Whenever there's mention of a new CEO opening in tech, former Yahoo CEO and former Google vice president Marissa Mayer's name always seems to come up.

However, Mayer raised some eyebrows in 2020 when instead of turning up at another Silicon Valley giant, she launched startup Sunshine to focus on the seemingly "smaller" problem of contacts. It is a problem she believes can have a big impact if addressed right.

"I believe in Sunshine and I really want to be a part of building a company that does what Google did and what Yahoo did, where it really changes and makes an impact for the better for a billion people," Mayer told CNBC's Julia Boorstin at the recent CNBC CEO Council Summit in Santa Barbara, California.

Mayer and co-founder Enrique Muñoz Torres started working on Sunshine in 2018 to automate the mundane task of organizing contact information. It was originally known as Lumi Labs and rebranded to Sunshine in late 2020.

Sunshine Contacts, its first product, is an app that cleans up address books — using AI integrations to get rid of duplicates, update contacts with the most accurate information, and ultimately manage people's relationships. The company also has Sunshine Birthdays and Sunshine Circles that delve into organizing birthdays and sharing information with groups.

"The idea is that Sunshine Contacts basically becomes the brain that operates your contacts," Mayer told CNBC back in 2020 when the app was launched. "Contacts, in our view, should be a living, changing thing."

After parts of the original Lumi Lab's algorithms failed to get rid of duplicates and received backlash by some for being "underwhelming," Sunshine was launched with technical improvements, integrated generative AI, and brought forth numerous key learnings.

One of the main lessons Mayer said the team learned was that personal preference plays a huge role in contacts, whether this be for parents to be called "Mom" or "Dad" or their doctors to start with "Dr." rather than their first names.