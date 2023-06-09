European markets expected to open marginally higher at end of choppy week

The S&P 500 is headed for a fourth straight week of gains for the first time since last August. As of Thursday's close, the broader index was higher by nearly 0.3%.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is on pace for a second consecutive week of gains, or its best streak since its four straight weeks of gains ending in April. The benchmark is higher by 0.2%.

On the other hand, the Nasdaq Composite is on pace to break a six-week winning streak. The tech-heavy index is just slightly down for the week, by 0.02%.

