LIVE UPDATES
European markets expected to open marginally higher at end of choppy week
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets are expected to open marginally higher at the end of a choppy week of uncertain global sentiment.
The Stoxx 600 index closed flat Thursday, with sectors spread across positive and negative territory.
Asia-Pacific markets traded mostly higher, while U.S. stock futures ticked lower Thursday night after the S&P 500 notched its highest close for 2023.
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are expected to open marginally higher Friday. The FTSE will reach 7,606 with an 8-point uptick, according to IG data, while Germany's DAX will gain 1 point to 15,995. France's CAC will be up 2 points to 7,226, while Italy's MIB will move 7 points up to 27,274.
— Hannah Ward-Glenton
— Ganesh Rao
S&P 500 is on pace for a four-week winning streak
The S&P 500 is headed for a fourth straight week of gains for the first time since last August. As of Thursday's close, the broader index was higher by nearly 0.3%.
Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is on pace for a second consecutive week of gains, or its best streak since its four straight weeks of gains ending in April. The benchmark is higher by 0.2%.
On the other hand, the Nasdaq Composite is on pace to break a six-week winning streak. The tech-heavy index is just slightly down for the week, by 0.02%.
— Sarah Min, Chris Hayes
— Weizhen Tan