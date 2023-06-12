European markets head for higher open as investors await central bank meetings

European markets are expected to open higher Monday as investors prepare for a week of key central bank meetings in the United States, Asia and Europe.

The U.S. Federal Reserve will announce its latest monetary policy move Wednesday and the European Central Bank on Thursday. The Bank of Japan's meeting will conclude on Friday.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the likelihood that the Fed will pause rate hikes in its June meeting currently stands at about 70%.

Asia-Pacific markets were trading mixed overnight, while S&P 500 futures were little changed Sunday night.