CNBC Daily Open: Fueled by the FOMO momentum

Velib bicycles are parked in front of the the U.S. computer and micro-computing company headquarters Microsoft on January 25, 2023 in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

Stocks' streak snapped

U.S. stocks fell Friday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite snapping their six-day winning streak. Asia-Pacific markets mostly dropped Monday as well, with markets in China, Japan and South Korea trading lower. But Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6% to buck the trend.

Blinken in China

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing yesterday. Blinken's the highest-level American official to visit China during the Biden administration. His trip was originally scheduled for February, but was postponed after an alleged Chinese spy balloon flew across the U.S.

Dimmer prospects for China

Goldman Sachs cut its growth forecast for China this year from 6% to 5.4%, joining a host of Wall Street banks that have already revised their expectations downwards. China's recent economic data have been disappointing so far, prompting the country to cut rates and stimulate the economy.

Tesla's self-driving ambitions

Elon Musk said the value of Tesla depends on whether it can crack the code to self-driving vehicles. In other words, Musk thinks Tesla shares will shoot up once the electric vehicle company perfects autonomous driving technology, which will, in turn, let Tesla owners turn their cars into robotaxis.s the U.S.

[PRO] Bull now, bear later

"Bears like us have been wrong," Bank of America Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett admitted in a note. There are three factors, according to Hartnett, that'll allow stocks to continue their current rally — though he worries it'll be a "big rally before big collapse."