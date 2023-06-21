Op-ed: Demystifying private credit amid a frozen IPO market

Grashalex | Istock | Getty Images

I started working on Wall Street in the late 1990s, and it was the heyday of the initial public offering fever. Those IPOs peaked in 2020. To that point, there were 480 IPOs on the U.S. stock market in 2020, which was an all-time record. This was 106.9% more than in 2019, with 232 IPOs. It was also 20% higher than the previous record year of 2000, which had 397. However, in the last several years, fewer companies have gone public. Data from Stockanalysis.com shows just 181 companies went public in 2022, compared to more than 1,000 in 2021 — a drop of more than 80%. The result, according to Torsten Slok, Apollo's chief economist, is that there are now "about three times as many private equity-backed firms in the U.S. as there are publicly held companies."

More companies are choosing to stay private because they can — firms can pay out initial investors using venture capital and other means. Gone are the days when firm founders needed to list their company on the New York Stock Exchange on the corner of Broad and Wall Streets to cash out. While a sparse IPO market is bad for investment bankers, it can be a boon for retail investors like you. More companies staying private and deciding against going public means there is a growing opportunity to invest in private credit. The term "private credit" can be confusing and a little intimidating, and it is also often misunderstood by the average investor. So, let's talk about what exactly private credit is — and is not — by addressing common myths and misconceptions.

What is private credit?

Private credit refers to private companies, as in "not public." Private companies are those whose stock does not trade on public exchanges. As fewer companies have gone public in recent years, the number of private companies has grown commensurately, providing a larger pool of private firms looking for access to capital.

watch now

Turning next to the credit part of the term, this refers to debt or a loan. Just like a bond, an investment in private credit is the process of lending money to a private company that in turn pays interest payments on that debt. Private credit has been gaining popularity among investors; however, there are several myths surrounding this asset class that can prevent investors like you from taking advantage of its benefits. Let's examine some of the common myths.

Myth #1: Private credit is a new asset class

Private credit has recently become more popular, but it is not new. In fact, it has been around for decades. Companies have long relied on private credit for financing when they are unable to access capital from traditional lenders. This area of the market grew rapidly out of the 2008 financial crisis as banks became more restricted in their lending. Recent bank failures at SVB, Signature Bank and First Republic sent ripples through the lending market, making it even more difficult for mid-sized and small organizations to gain access to the capital they need to grow. Instead of looking to small banks for financing, middle-market companies are turning to private credit lenders. Even with growth in private credit, this part of the marketplace makes up just a small percentage of the total U.S. debt.