Trump offers $5.6 million security payment as he appeals E. Jean Carroll sexual abuse verdict

Former president Donald J. Trump outside Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, prior to his departure to a two-day trip to Des Moines, Iowa, May 31, 2023. Kyle Mazza | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Donald Trump is willing to put up $5.6 million as security while the former president appeals a civil verdict that he sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s and defamed her decades later, a court filing Friday revealed. If Trump loses the appeal, Carroll would collect the $5 million a jury awarded her in the case in May, or any adjusted judgment, according to a joint stipulation submitted by his lawyers and attorneys for Carroll. But if Trump wins his appeal, he would get the security deposit back, "with any interest earned on such funds" while they were held in an account under the court's control, that stipulation says. If the appeals court or Supreme Court sends the case back to U.S. District Court in Manhattan for further proceedings, the funds would remain where they are until any award to Carroll "becomes final and un-appealable," according to the filing.

Former Elle magazine advice columnist E. Jean Carroll watches as Joe Tacopina, lawyer of former U.S. President Donald Trump, makes closing arguments during a civil trial where Carroll accuses Trump of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s, and of defamation, New York, May 8, 2023. Jane Rosenberg | Reuters

Carroll, in her lawsuit, claimed that Trump, the leading candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, raped her in a dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman store in the mid-1990s after a chance encounter there. She also claimed he had defamed her last fall in statements he made while denying her allegations. After a trial in May, a jury found that Trump, 77, was liable for sexually abusing Carroll — but not for raping her. Jurors also found he had defamed her. Trump has asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit to overturn the verdict. Separately, he has asked District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan to order a retrial solely on the questions of monetary damages.