Asia markets mixed after Wall Street sees tech sell-off

Asia-Pacific markets are mixed after Wall Street saw a tech sell-off Monday, with Tesla tumbling 6% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the electric car maker, citing pricing headwinds.

Other tech names like Nvidia, Alphabet and Meta Platforms also lost more than 3% each.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 opened 0.28% up as investors await inflation figures for May on Wednesday, which will give a clue to the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate moves in August.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 extended its losses after three straight days of declines, falling 0.25%, with the Topix seeing a smaller loss of 0.06%.

South Korea's Kospi and Kosdaq also was in the red, dropping 0.46% and 0.53% respectively in early trade.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index look set to snap its five day losing streak, with futures at 18,894 compared to the HSI's close of 18,794.13.