CNBC Daily Open: Jobs, jobs and more jobs

Half a million jobs

U.S. private sector companies added 497,000 jobs in June, according to payroll processing firm ADP. That's more than two times the Dow Jones estimate of 267,000, and well above May's downwardly revised figure of 267,000 jobs. The ADP jobs report doesn't necessarily give a good estimate of the Department of Labor's jobs report. But it shows how strong the U.S. jobs market remains.

Worst days and lowest levels

U.S. stocks fell Thursday as traders grew concerned over what the scorching hot ADP jobs report means for interest rates. The yield on 2-year Treasury rose around 4 basis points to hit 4.987%, while the 10-year jumped 9 basis points to 4.031%. Europe's Stoxx 600 index sank 2.34% to its lowest level in three months.

Yellen in China

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen started her four-day trip in Beijing Thursday. Yellen will discuss with China "how to responsibly manage [the U.S.-China] relationship, communicate directly about areas of concern, and work together to address global challenges," the Treasury Department said Sunday.

BlackRock bullish on Bitcoin

Bitcoin briefly touched $31,450 yesterday, its highest level since June 2022, but has since dropped to $30,175. Still, investors are excited (again) after BlackRock CEO Larry Fink called the cryptocurrency "an international asset … that people can play as an alternative." BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, last month filed to launch a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund.

[PRO] Investors are 'too complacent'

Markets may have rallied in the first half this year, but investors shouldn't take it as a sign that the second half will be as kind to stocks. Deutsche Bank's Maximilian Uleer, head of European equity and cross-asset strategy, says that investors have become "too complacent" — and suggests two ways investors can protect themselves from a potential downturn.