LIVE UPDATES
Asia-Pacific markets to mostly rise ahead of key inflation releases this week
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets are set to largely rise ahead of key inflation reports this week, including the U.S. consumer price index report due Wednesday and the producer price index on Thursday.
In the region, China's inflation rate and producer prices later today will provide more context to the country's recovery trajectory. Economists polled by Reuters expect the CPI reading to remain unchanged after producer prices plunged last month.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen concluded her visit to Beijing, and said that the talks were "direct" and "productive," putting bilateral ties on "surer footing."
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 is set for a slight rebound after dipping more than 1% on Friday, with the futures contract in Chicago at 32,510, and its counterpart in Osaka at 32,380 against its last close at 32,388.42.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also is set to regain some ground on Monday, with futures at 18,759 compared to the HSI's last close of 18,365.7.
However, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 is set to fall, with futures for the S&P/ASX 200 at 7,013, lower than the index's last close of 7,042.3.
On Friday, U.S. markets closed lower on fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike rates this month, with all three major indexes falling.
The Labor Department's June jobs report showed payrolls increased less than expected, cooling down from May. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 209,000, while the unemployment rate came in at 3.6%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw the largest loss of 0.55%, while the S&P 500 shed 0.29% and the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.13%.
— CNBC's Samantha Subin and Brian Evans contributed to this report
June inflation data will be closely watched by investors in the week ahead
Investors are turning their attention to inflation data in the week ahead, following this week's hot jobs data, to further clarify the path of future monetary policy.
Market participants are hoping next week's release of the June consumer price index on Wednesday, as well as last month's producer price index on Thursday, will show a downward trajectory in inflation after this week's strong ADP data spurred investor fears of further rate hikes ahead.
"CPI is a big number," said James Ragan, director of wealth management research at D.A. Davidson. "You saw the market reaction, that big decline yesterday and then the market coming back a little bit today, just kind of indicates that there's still a lot of discussion about what the interest rate path is going to be, and what the Fed might do. And so, I think the CPI kind of feeds into that."
— Sarah Min
Jobs report shows smallest nonfarm increase since December 2020
Friday's Labor Department report showed 209,000 jobs added in June and marked the smallest increase since December 2020, when nonfarm payrolls lost 268,000 roles.
Elsewhere, labor force participation among those between 25 and 54 increased to 83.5%, the highest level since May 2002. The labor force participation rate among women of prime age rose to 77.8% for the highest level on record dating back to 1948.
— Gian Francolla, Samantha Subin
Energy stocks lead the way higher
The energy sector outperformed during Friday's trading session as oil prices hit a 6-week high.
Brent crude futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate Crude both gained about 2% after Saudi Arabia and Russia announced new output cuts this week. That led the S&P energy sector to rally 2.7% in midday trading.
Schlumberger popped nearly 8% and Halliburton jumped about 7%. Diamondback Energy, Phillips 66 and Marathon Petroleum all gained nearly 5%.
— Michelle Fox
Health care, materials stocks among biggest S&P 500 losers
Health care and materials stocks are on track to log some of the biggest losses in the S&P 500 for the week.
As of late-afternoon trading, the health care sector is down more than 2.4% for the week. The biggest losers included Align Technology and Merck, last down more than 5%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly, Hologic and UnitedHealth were on pace to finish the week 3% lower.
Materials stocks also lagged, pulling the sector down 1.3% for the week, even as sector gained 1.6% on Friday.
The biggest laggards on the sector included Vulcan Materials, Sherwin-Williams and Air Products and Chemicals, last down more than 3%. Martin Marietta sank 4%.
— Samantha Subin