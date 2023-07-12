As inflation cools, Social Security beneficiaries may see a much lower cost-of-living adjustment in 2024

As the rate of inflation continues to fall, Social Security beneficiaries may expect to see a much lower cost-of-living adjustment for 2024.

The Social Security COLA may be 3%, according to a new estimate from The Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan senior group, based on new consumer price index data for June released on Wednesday.

The estimate is higher than the 2.7% increase for 2024 the group projected last month due to changes in the average monthly rate of inflation, according to Mary Johnson, Social Security and Medicare policy analyst at The Senior Citizens League.

Separately, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget issued its own Social Security COLA estimate on Wednesday that anticipates a benefit increase for 2024 in the range of 2.6% to 3.3%.

The 3.3% increase would happen if recent inflation trends continue, according to the public policy organization focused on federal budget and fiscal issues. A lower 2.6% rise would happen if there is no net inflation for the rest of the year, according to the forecast.

The projected increases to benefits for next year would fall short of the 8.7% rise beneficiaries saw in 2023 — the highest boost in four decades. In 2022, beneficiaries saw a 5.9% increase, which was also a record increase at the time.