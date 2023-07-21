Why 'tipflation' might ruin your chances for a second date

Voronchuk Daria | Istock | Getty Images

Tipping may 'correlate with other types of generosity'

The main question in most people's minds during the first few dates is often: Do I want to keep seeing this person? And so it makes sense that single people are taking everything into consideration about the person across from them at the table. Their tipping behavior might be especially revealing, said Irina Manta, a New York-based dating coach and consultant. "I do think that someone who does not tip properly is probably going to correlate with other types of generosity," said Manta, who also co-hosts Strangers on the Internet, a podcast series about online dating. Simply put, not leaving a good tip — or any tip — can be a huge turn off, Manta added. Blaine Anderson, a dating coach for men in Austin, Texas, agreed: Tipping "is important because it can be a proxy for how you treat everyone in your life."

'Make sure you're doing the minimum'

But if you're confused about how much to tip and when on a date, you're not alone. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the frequency of tips provided at full-service restaurants grew 17% while tip frequency at quick-service restaurants — like coffee shops — swelled 16%, according to a study from payment processor company Square.

watch now

It can get tense if waitstaff presents you with bigger tip percentages than they used to, or your barista flips the screen with tip options, when you're with someone you're trying to impress. Keep in mind that some traditions remain in place, said Nick Leighton, the co-host of the etiquette podcast Were You Raised by Wolves? "While the number of iPads asking us to tip 25%, 35% or 45% for a cup of coffee may be growing, the etiquette rules around tipping haven't actually changed," Leighton said. Leaving a 20% tip at restaurants is still the standard, experts say. "You want to at least make sure you're doing the minimum when it comes to tipping," Post said. For pick-up food and drink options, there is more discretion. These situations should make you think back to the tip jar days, Post said: "You often leave a dollar or two per drink, depending on how complex the drink is."

[Tipping] is important because it can be a proxy for how you treat everyone in your life. Blaine Anderson Dating coach

Meanwhile, you always want to have a range of bills handy for moments where cash tips are appropriate, Anderson said: "Being prepared with cash for these situations makes you look smooth." Manta, the New York dating coach, said it was bad form to be too nosy about your date's tipping practices. When she was dating, she wouldn't lean over to the other side of the table to get a look at the check. "It's not like I played Sherlock Holmes to find out how they tipped," Manta said.

Don't be flashy or false with your tip

While being a generous tipper can impress your date — and more importantly, fulfil your responsibility to the people serving you — you don't want to be a show off, experts say. "Definitely don't call attention to your tip, no matter how generous it is," Anderson said. You want your tipping to be "a gracious moment," Post said. "If you flash your money to try to get better service, or if you're really showy, it does just come off a little tasteless," Post said. "People feel the show of that and it doesn't always feel comfortable." You also don't want to tip any differently on a date than you normally would, Leighton said: "If you never actually tip, that's something your date should know about you and you shouldn't pretend otherwise."