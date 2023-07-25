LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets to mostly rise as China vows support for ailing property market
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets are set to mostly rise on Tuesday after China's Politburo pledged to "adjust and optimize policies in a timely manner" for its ailing property sector.
Beijing's top decision making body also vowed to "elevate stable employment to a strategic goal," along with other pledges to boost consumption and tackle debt risks.
This comes after disappointing economic data last week prompted renewed calls for policy support to bolster growth.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index looks set for a strong rebound after the index lost more than 2% on Monday, dragged mainly by losses in real estate stocks. HSI futures were at 19,189, compared its last close of 18,668.15.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 looks to extend its gains from Monday, with the futures contract in Chicago at 32.770, and its counterpart in Osaka at 32,740 against its last close at 32,700.94.
However, futures for Australia's S&P/ASX 200 point to a lower open, standing at 7,301 compared to it's last close of 7,306.4.
Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes rose as the Dow Jones Industrial Average extended its winning streak to 11 days, its longest run since February 2017.
The Dow gained 0.52%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.40% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.19%.
— CNBC's Sarah Min and Tanya Macheel contributed to this report
Fed reportedly not convinced that inflation has cooled enough
Federal Reserve officials are likely going to need more evidence before declaring victory on inflation, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
Citing economists and Fed officials, the Journal noted that the decline in the inflation rate could be temporary, mirroring concerns policymakers had when inflation was rising and also appeared to be temporary.
The uncertainty about inflation has spread to the White House, where one of its top economists, Jared Bernstein, told CNBC last week that, "Our work is not done."
Underscoring its commitment to bringing inflation down further, the Fed is expected to enact another quarter-point rate hike this week. Investors will be listening carefully to Chairman Jerome Powell for more clues as to where policy is heading.
—Jeff Cox
Crude oil and gasoline jump to 3-month highs
West Texas Intermediate oil may close above its 200-day moving average ($77.14) Monday for the first time since last August. Already, the September contract reached $77.85 a barrel Monday, the highest since April 26.
September Brent contracts, the global oil benchmark, hit $81.84 early Monday, the highest since April 25.
August RBOB gasoline contracts (the RBOB stands for Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending), which is the U.S. standard, climbed to $2.8403 a gallon Monday, the highest since April 14.
Meanwhile, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund is up 0.8% early Monday, adding to the 4% rally over the prior five trading days, led by Valero Energy, Devon Energy and Phillips 66 (PSX) all of which have risen almost 7% or more over the past week.
"Oil looks ready to breakout — WTI is pushing through the 200 day this morning (unfazed by the weak Europe data), and gasoline futures are quietly up some +25% since May," the Strategas technical and macro research team wrote Monday.
— Scott Schnipper, Gina Francolla
Manufacturing improves, services pull back in July, PMI readings show
Manufacturing activity picked up in July but remained in contraction, according to an S&P Global Flash PMI reading released Monday.
The purchase managers index for manufacturing registered a reading of 49, representing the percentage of businesses reporting expansion. That was better than the 46.3 in June but still below the 50 level that is the dividing line between expansion and contraction.
Conversely, the services PMI was at 52.4, which is expansionary but was less than the 54.4 June reading and the lowest level in five months.
—Jeff Cox
Second-quarter earnings scorecard
One of the busiest week of the second-quarter earnings season kicks off this week with 30% of the S&P 500 reporting results. This includes earnings from technology giants including Microsoft, Meta Platforms and Alphabet.
So far this season, 18% of companies in the broad-based index have reported results, with 60% topping sales expectations, according to FactSet. About 76% of companies have topped earnings per share expectations.
Across the board, analysts are bracing for a more than 9% decline in year-over-year earnings based on the blended growth rate.
— Samantha Subin