IRS unveils 'paperless processing initiative' for taxpayers. Here’s what to expect

The IRS has unveiled plans to offer digital correspondence for the 2024 tax season, building on the agency's decade-long overhaul of improved service, technology and compliance.

By 2025, the agency aims to achieve "paperless processing" for tax returns and so-called information returns, used by employers and financial institutions.

The IRS expects to eliminate up to 200 million pieces of paper every year, slash processing times by half and speed up refunds by several weeks, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced on Wednesday.

The IRS currently receives 76 million paper tax returns and forms every year, along with 125 million pieces of correspondence, responses to notices and other forms, which have delayed service and added to backlogs. The agency also spends about $40 million every year to store 1 billion "historical documents."

"This paperless processing initiative is the key that unlocks other customer service improvements," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a speech on Wednesday. "It will enable taxpayers to see their documents, securely access their data and save time and money."