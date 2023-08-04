CNBC Daily Open: Amazon surges as Apple stumbles

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

Apple's revenue falls from a year ago

Apple beat Wall Street expectations for both earnings and sales in its fiscal third quarter, buoyed by accelerating growth in services. However, overall sales fell 1% year over year to $81.8 billion, with iPhone, iPad and Mac revenue all dropping. The company's CFO indicated revenue for the September quarter might drop 1% as well. Shares dipped 2% in extended trading.

Blowout profits for Amazon

Amazon shares surged 8.7% in extended trading after it reported earnings and gave a third-quarter forecast higher than expectations. Second-quarter revenue rose nearly 11% from a year earlier to $134.4 billion and net income was $6.7 billion — beating the earnings per share estimate by almost two times — compared with a loss of $2 billion a year earlier. CEO Andy Jassy's cost cutting certainly worked.

Markets under pressure

U.S. stocks fell for a second straight day as Treasury yields popped, with the 10-year Treasury yield trading around 4.18%, its highest since November 2022. Asia-Pacific markets creeped higher Friday as investors digest Big Tech earnings. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index added 1%, leading gains in the region, in a rally propelled by property and basic materials stocks. Meanwhile, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.2% as the country's central bank cut its growth outlook to 1% this year.

Defense stocks on the offense

South Korean defense stocks have shot up over the past 12 months, with Hanhwa Aerospace surging 66% year to date. Interest in South Korean arms have increased because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula. South Korea exported 22.9 trillion won ($17.9 billion) worth of equipment in 2022, more than double the previous year, Morgan Stanley noted.

[PRO] India's 'stark contrast' to China

Companies are setting up new factories in India to diversify their supply chains from China. At the same time, China's economy is still sluggish. That's caused Morgan Stanley to call the economic situation in India a "stark contrast to that in China." The bank also recommended four Indian stocks to ride the coming Indian wave.