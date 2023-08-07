With college bills due soon, families should know the risks of private student loans

Carlo Prearo | Istock | Getty Images

Max out federal aid first

People should consider taking out a private loan only when they have reached the federal student loan limits and still need additional education financing, Kantrowitz said. (The most an undergraduate can borrow in government loans in an academic year is typically $12,500.) But, Kantrowitz said, "borrowing private loans may be a sign of over-borrowing, so they should do so with caution." One rule of thumb is that students shouldn't borrow more in college than they expect to earn as their starting salary. You can look up annual average incomes for different occupations at the U.S. Department of Labor's website. Scott Buchanan, executive director of the Student Loan Servicing Alliance, a trade group for federal and private lenders, said private student loans can fill in the gap for those who've exhausted federal aid and scholarships. "But you need to do your research like with any other loan, and make sure to never borrow more than you absolutely need," Buchanan said.

Scrutinize repayment terms and protections

Federal student loans offer a variety of protections, including forgiveness programs and interest-pausing forbearances, that most private lenders do not provide, said Betsy Mayotte, president of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors, a nonprofit. "We almost always advise against private loans," Mayotte said in an earlier interview. Mayotte also described severe terms private lenders may enforce. "If you cannot make the payments, the lender can sue to get access to wage garnishment, asset seizure such as bank accounts, and that's for both the borrower and the co-signer," she said.

As Mayotte pointed out, many private lenders require students to get a co-signer who is equally liable for the debt. If payment challenges arise, both people are on the hook. "I hear from borrowers and co-signers weekly who cannot afford the payments, and there's just not any options I can give them," Mayotte said.

Pay attention to interest rates