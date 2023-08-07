Trump counterclaim against E. Jean Carroll dismissed, DA can get deposition

E. Jean Carroll exits the Manhattan Federal Court following the verdict in the civil rape accusation case against former U.S. President Donald Trump, New York City, May 9, 2023.

A federal judge on Monday dismissed a defamation counterclaim by Donald Trump against the writer E. Jean Carroll in her pending lawsuit that accuses the former president of defaming her after she wrote that he had raped her.

Trump had said in his counterclaim that Carroll made false statements, which badly harmed his reputation, on the heels of May's civil jury verdict in her favor for $5 million in a related lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

Judge Lewis Kaplan in dismissing the counterclaim wrote that Carroll's statements repeating a claim that Trump had raped her were "substantially true" because the jury had found he digitally penetrated her, even if it did not find that he had penetrated her with his penis, as is required for a rape charge under New York law.

"In fact, both acts constitute 'rape' in common parlance, its definition in some dictionaries, in some federal and state criminal statutes, and elsewhere," Kaplan wrote.

Kaplan in a separate order made public Monday ruled that Carroll's lawyers can give the Manhattan District Attorney's office a videotape and transcript of their deposition of Trump that they took last fall for the lawsuit.

That order raises the chance that Trump's sworn testimony in Carroll's case could be used against the former president as part of the DA's pending criminal prosecution.

DA Alvin Bragg Jr. charged Trump, 77, earlier this year with falsifying business records related to a 2016 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. That case, in which Trump has pleaded not guilty, is set to go to trial next May.

Bragg's office this May issued a subpoena for the videotape and transcript of the deposition Trump gave in Carroll's civil case last fall.

Trump's lawyers then asked a New York state court judge to block the subpoena.

The judge last month ruled that Kaplan, who is overseeing Carroll's case, should decide whether a protective order covering the deposition precluded it from being given to the DA's office by her lawyers.

Kaplan, in his order made public Monday, said Carroll's lawyers could comply with the subpoena.

Although Trump's lawyers had argued in the state court action that the deposition was covered by the protective order, they did not renew that argument to Kaplan.

Carroll's lawyers declined to comment Monday on the DA' subpoena.

But her lawyer Roberta Kaplan, in a statement on the judge's ruling on the counterclaim, said, "Now that the court has denied Trump's motion for a new trial or to decrease the amount of the verdict, E Jean Carroll looks forward to receiving the $5 million in damages that the jury awarded her" that case that ended in May.

"She also looks forward to continuing to hold Trump accountable for what he did to her at the trial in [the other case], which is scheduled to begin on January 15," said Kaplan, who is not related to Judge Kaplan.

Trump's lawyer and a spokeswoman for Bragg's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The deposition Trump gave features an exchange he had with Roberta Kaplan, who asked him about the infamous "Access Hollywood" comment made years earlier. In those comments, Trump bragged about sexually groping women without asking for their consent and getting away with it because of he was a "star."

"Well, historically, that's true with stars," Trump answered.

Roberta Kaplan then asked him if was "true with stars that they can grab women" by their genitals.

"Well, that's what — if you look over the last million years, I guess that's been largely true. Not always, but largely true. Unfortunately, or fortunately," Trump replied.