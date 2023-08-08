CNBC Daily Open: Treasury bets

People gather at a water fountain in a park before the Manhattan skyline in the east river in New York on July 26, 2023.

U.S. stocks rebound

Asia-Pacific markets were tepid on Tuesday, and didn't track a rebound on U.S. indexes overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday posted its biggest single-day gain in nearly two months, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite snapped four-day losing streaks as investors kicked off a week with more corporate earnings and key inflation readings. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 Index inched up 0.2%, and the CSI 300 of the largest Chinese blue chips listed in the mainland slipped 0.1%, while the Hang Seng Index sank 1.4%.

China economic gloom

China simply cannot catch a break. Trade data showed imports tumbled an eye-popping 12.4% in July from a year ago, vastly underwhelming expectations for a 5% dip in a Reuters poll. Exports declined 14.5% in dollar terms, which was worse than the expected 12.5% drop. Any economic recovery seems a long way off.

Oracle of Omaha

Berkshire Hathaway shares rallied to record highs Monday following a strong quarterly report that showed a rebound in insurance operations as well as a massive cash hoard that swelled to nearly $150 billion. Wall Street analysts say though, Berkshire Hathaway shares are still cheap even at these record levels.

Tesla surgery

Elon Musk may need surgery. Tesla , for sure — after seeing a second chief financial officer depart in just over four years. The automaker said Zach Kirkhorn is stepping down from the CFO role effective Friday — though he will stay through the end of the year to assist in the transition. Tesla's chief accounting officer, Vaibhav Taneja, is its new CFO and will hold both roles concurrently.

