European markets set to open lower; UBS ends Credit Suisse protection measures

European markets are set to open lower Friday as investors continue to digest earnings and the latest U.S. inflation data.

July's U.S. consumer price index rose 3.2% from a year ago and 0.2% month on month, new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed Thursday, slightly below expectations.

UBS announced Friday it ended a 9 billion Swiss franc ($10.27 billion) loss protection agreement and a 100 billion Swiss franc public liquidity backstop originally put in place by the Swiss government when the bank took over rival bank Credit Suisse in March.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index ended the previous session up 0.8%, with household goods adding 2.2% to lead gains on the back of strong earnings. Mining stocks slid 0.9%.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on the back of the latest U.S. inflation data, and U.S. stock futures inched higher overnight.