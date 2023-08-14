Global rice prices could surge higher as flood risks loom over China

Global rice markets could come under further strain as the world's leading rice producer China grapples with heavy rain and flood risks.

"Heavy rain in China's grain-producing north-eastern region that will reduce yields is likely to put upward pressure on already high global rice prices," Fitch Ratings said in a recent report.

China is the world's largest producer of rice, and flood alert levels were raised for three provinces that account for 23% of the country's rice output: Inner Mongolia, Jilin and Heilongjiang, the report pointed out.

The world's second largest economy has been inundated by devastating floods in recent weeks. Typhoon Doksuri was one of the worst storms to hit northern China in years, with capital Beijing battered by the heaviest rainfall in 140 years.

Fitch pointed out that many key grain production areas in those three provinces were affected by heavy rains and remnants of Typhoon Doksuri, and they're set to face "another deluge as Typhoon Khanun moves north."