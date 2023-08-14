Atlanta DA set to present Trump Georgia election interference case to grand jury

(L) Fani Willis, the District Attorney of Fulton County, Georgia inside her office chambers in the Fulton County Justice Center Tower in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, and (R) Former U.S. President Donald Trump on stage before delivering remarks at Windham High School on August 8, 2023 in Windham, New Hampshire.

Another Democrat who had been subpoenaed, former state Rep. Bee Nguyen, likewise was spotted going to the DA's office.

On Monday morning, Democratic former state senator and Georgia attorney general nominee Jen Jordan was seen headed to Willis' office by NBC News. Jordan earlier this month received a subpoena to testify before the grand jury.

The Republican Trump has said he expects to be charged this week by Fulton County DA Fani Willis in what would be his fourth criminal indictment.

The Atlanta -area district attorney appeared set Monday to begin presenting a grand jury with the case that could lead to an indictment this week of Donald Trump and allies of the former president for interfering in Georgia 's 2020 presidential election.

Neither Willis nor Nguyen would say why they were there on Monday.

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican, told CNN on Saturday that he had been told to appear Tuesday before the grand jury pursuant to a subpoena he received this month.

In a social media post Monday, Trump wrote that Duncan "shouldn't" testify, and called him a "total disaster."

Georgia criminal law makes it a felony to directly or indirectly try to deter a witness from testifying in any court or before a grand jury.

Trump, in a social media post, railed against the investigation, which is related to his efforts to pressure Georgia officials to reverse his loss to President Joe Biden in the state's popular vote.

"I just want to find 11,780 votes," Trump told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in a phone call in early 2021, days before Congress was set to confirm Biden's victory in the Electoral College.

In his Truth Social post on Monday, Trump wrote: "Would someone please tell the Fulton County grand jury that I did not tamper with the election."

"The people that tampered with it were the ones that rigged it, and sadly, phoney Fani Willis, who has shockingly allowed Atlanta to become one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the world, has no interest in seeing the massive amount of evidence available," Trump wrote.

Trump was indicted in early August by a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., on charges that he conspired with others to overturn his defeat in the national election in 2020.

He has pleaded not guilty in that case.

Trump, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, also has pleaded not guilty in two other criminal cases: a federal case in Florida related to retaining classified records after leaving the White House; the other for allegedly falsifying business records related to a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.